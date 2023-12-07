Will Nick Schmaltz Score a Goal Against the Flyers on December 7?
Will Nick Schmaltz find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Flyers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Schmaltz stats and insights
- Schmaltz has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
- Schmaltz has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
- Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.
Flyers defensive stats
- The Flyers have given up 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.
Schmaltz recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|2
|2
|0
|21:58
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|17:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|23:45
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|18:14
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|1
|0
|18:06
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|21:25
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:47
|Away
|W 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|19:31
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Coyotes vs. Flyers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
