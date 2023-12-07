Will Nick Schmaltz find the back of the net when the Arizona Coyotes face off against the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.

Will Nick Schmaltz score a goal against the Flyers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)

Schmaltz stats and insights

  • Schmaltz has scored in seven of 24 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Flyers.
  • Schmaltz has picked up five goals and five assists on the power play.
  • Schmaltz's shooting percentage is 17.0%, and he averages 2.2 shots per game.

Flyers defensive stats

  • The Flyers have given up 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Flyers have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 18 blocked shots per game.

Schmaltz recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/4/2023 Capitals 2 2 0 21:58 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 1 1 0 17:30 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 23:45 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 19:03 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 18:14 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 1 0 18:06 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 21:25 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:47 Away W 3-2
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 19:31 Away L 4-3 OT

Coyotes vs. Flyers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

