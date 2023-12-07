The Arizona Coyotes, Nick Schmaltz among them, meet the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, at Mullett Arena. Does a bet on Schmaltz interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Nick Schmaltz vs. Flyers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, SCRIPPS, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +100)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Schmaltz Season Stats Insights

Schmaltz's plus-minus rating this season, in 20:08 per game on the ice, is -8.

In Schmaltz's 24 games played this season he's scored in seven of them and netted multiple goals in two.

Schmaltz has a point in 15 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in five of them.

In 10 of 24 games this season, Schmaltz has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schmaltz has an implied probability of 64.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Schmaltz going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 50%.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Schmaltz Stats vs. the Flyers

The Flyers have conceded 70 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 14th-ranked goal differential (+2).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Philadelphia 24 Games 2 20 Points 3 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.