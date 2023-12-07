There is high school basketball competition in Pima County, Arizona today, and the inside scoop on how to stream these matchups is available right here.

Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mountain View High School - Marana at La Joya Community High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Salpointe Catholic High School at Mesa High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Desert View High School at Tucson High Magnet School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Flowing Wells High School at Walden Grove High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Sahuarita, AZ

Sahuarita, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon Del Oro High School at Pusch Ridge Christian Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Ironwood Ridge High School at Rincon-University High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mica Mountain High School at Sabino High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Tucson, AZ

Tucson, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Catalina Foothills High School at Cienega High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Vail, AZ

Vail, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Baboquivari High School at Leading Edge Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Gilbert, AZ

Gilbert, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Tanque Verde High School at Sahuarita High School