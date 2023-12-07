The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Pinal County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Pinal County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Combs High School at Coronado High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 7

4:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School at Patagonia Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: Patagonia, AZ

Patagonia, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Apache Junction High School at Poston Butte High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7

7:00 PM AZT on December 7 Location: San Tan Valley, AZ

San Tan Valley, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Vista Grande High School at Eastmark High School