Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Santa Cruz County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Today, there's high school basketball on the agenda in Santa Cruz County, Arizona. To learn how to stream the games, we have you covered below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Santa Cruz County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Manuel Jr./Sr. High School at Patagonia Union High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Patagonia, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.