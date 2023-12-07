Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yavapai County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Yavapai County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yavapai County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antelope Union High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Bagdad, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bradshaw Mountain High School at Coconino High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Flagstaff, AZ
- Conference: Grand Canyon
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.