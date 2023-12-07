Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Yuma County Today - December 7
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:33 AM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The high school basketball season is underway, and if you're searching for how to watch matchups in Yuma County, Arizona today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Yuma County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Antelope Union High School at Bagdad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM AZT on December 7
- Location: Bagdad, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
