Friday's game at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) taking on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) at 3:00 PM (on December 8). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Arizona State, who is a small favorite based on our model.

In their last game on Friday, the Sun Devils earned a 76-66 victory over Pacific.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 65, Grand Canyon 60

Other Pac-12 Predictions

Arizona State Schedule Analysis

In terms of their signature win this season, the Sun Devils took down the South Florida Bulls on November 24 by a score of 66-49.

Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Sun Devils are 4-1 (.800%) -- tied for the third-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Arizona State 2023-24 Best Wins

66-49 over South Florida (No. 117) on November 24

75-62 at home over Montana State (No. 118) on November 10

70-55 at home over UTSA (No. 120) on November 6

76-66 at home over Pacific (No. 143) on December 1

72-40 at home over Idaho State (No. 194) on November 19

Arizona State Leaders

Jaddan Simmons: 12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16)

12.9 PTS, 2.1 STL, 39.0 FG%, 31.3 3PT% (5-for-16) Trayanna Crisp: 11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38)

11.7 PTS, 1.4 STL, 41.4 FG%, 34.2 3PT% (13-for-38) Kadidia Toure: 9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG%

9.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 52.2 FG% Journey Thompson: 6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG%

6.9 PTS, 43.1 FG% Maggie Besselink: 5.1 PTS, 38.1 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

Arizona State Performance Insights

The Sun Devils have a +58 scoring differential, topping opponents by 6.4 points per game. They're putting up 69.1 points per game to rank 142nd in college basketball and are allowing 62.7 per contest to rank 151st in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.