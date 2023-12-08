Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon December 8 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (3-2) will meet the Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. The game is scheduled to tip off at 3:00 PM ET.
If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Arizona State vs. Grand Canyon Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Jaddan Simmons: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Kadidia Toure: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trayanna Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Maggie Besselink: 5.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Treasure Hunt: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Grand Canyon Players to Watch
- Simmons: 11.6 PTS, 3.7 REB, 3.3 AST, 2.4 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Toure: 10.9 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Crisp: 12.1 PTS, 2.3 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.6 STL, 0 BLK
- Besselink: 5.3 PTS, 6 REB, 1 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.9 BLK
- Hunt: 7.6 PTS, 2.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.3 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.