Eric Gordon will take the court for the Phoenix Suns on Friday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Sacramento Kings.

Last time out, which was on December 5, Gordon produced seven points, four assists and two steals in a 106-103 loss versus the Lakers.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Gordon, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Eric Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 14.3 15.0 Rebounds -- 2.2 2.2 Assists -- 3.0 3.0 PRA -- 19.5 20.2 PR -- 16.5 17.2 3PM 2.5 2.8 3.4



Eric Gordon Insights vs. the Kings

Gordon is responsible for attempting 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.7 per game.

He's connected on 2.8 threes per game, or 20.5% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Suns rank 12th in possessions per game with 101.7. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the slowest tempos with 103.7 possessions per contest.

Conceding 117.3 points per game, the Kings are the 22nd-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

On the glass, the Kings have conceded 44 rebounds per game, which puts them 15th in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Kings have given up 27.6 per contest, 25th in the league.

The Kings concede 12 made 3-pointers per game, ninth-ranked in the league.

Eric Gordon vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/3/2023 30 21 3 3 3 0 1 2/24/2023 20 8 1 2 2 0 0 2/8/2023 31 9 1 4 1 1 1 2/6/2023 31 16 0 8 3 1 2 1/13/2023 27 9 1 6 1 0 0 1/11/2023 28 19 1 2 3 0 0

