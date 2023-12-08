Friday's contest at Desert Financial Arena has the Arizona State Sun Devils (7-2) taking on the Grand Canyon Antelopes (6-2) at 3:00 PM (on December 8). Our computer prediction projects a 65-60 victory for Arizona State, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The Antelopes' last contest on Saturday ended in a 77-48 win over UT Arlington.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Grand Canyon vs. Arizona State Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona State 65, Grand Canyon 60

Other WAC Predictions

Grand Canyon Schedule Analysis

The Antelopes' signature win this season came in a 55-52 victory over the Saint Mary's Gaels on November 6.

The Sun Devils have the most Quadrant 3 wins in the country based on the RPI (four).

Grand Canyon has six wins against Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the second-most in the country.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Grand Canyon 2023-24 Best Wins

55-52 at home over Saint Mary's (CA) (No. 165) on November 6

55-36 at home over Fresno State (No. 191) on November 24

63-40 at home over Nicholls (No. 233) on November 25

77-48 on the road over UT Arlington (No. 244) on December 2

73-61 on the road over North Dakota (No. 265) on November 11

Grand Canyon Leaders

Trinity San Antonio: 13.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

13.3 PTS, 5 AST, 1.8 STL, 43.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Tiarra Brown: 10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6)

10.5 PTS, 1.3 STL, 1.1 BLK, 50.8 FG%, 50 3PT% (3-for-6) Naudia Evans: 8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38)

8.8 PTS, 1.5 STL, 41.3 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (16-for-38) Shay Fano: 7.4 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

7.4 PTS, 51.1 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21) Olivia Lane: 7.1 PTS, 47.7 FG%

Grand Canyon Performance Insights

The Antelopes have a +86 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.7 points per game. They're putting up 64.1 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are allowing 53.4 per outing to rank 28th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.