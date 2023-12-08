Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Maricopa County, Arizona? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Maricopa County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Gila Ridge High School at Westview High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Avondale, AZ

Avondale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

North Canyon High School at Paradise Valley High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Arete Preparatory Academy at Lincoln Preparatory Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Highland High School at Casteel High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

Location: Queen Creek, AZ

Queen Creek, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

American leadership Academy - Gilbert North at Desert Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

Location: Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Corona del Sol High School at Mountain View High School - Mesa

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on December 8

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Canyon View High School at Buckeye Union High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Buckeye, AZ

Buckeye, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Hayden High School at Valley Lutheran High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Gilbert High School at Westwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Mesa, AZ

Mesa, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Cibola High School at Mountain Ridge High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Glendale, AZ

Glendale, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Mountain Pointe High School at Basha High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Red Mountain High School at Chandler High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8

Location: Chandler, AZ

Chandler, AZ How to Stream: Watch Here

Wickenburg High School at Scottsdale Christian Academy