Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Pima County Today - December 8
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you live in Pima County, Arizona and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Pima County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
San Miguel High School at Tanque Verde High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: South 3A
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Salpointe Catholic High School at Sahuaro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- Conference: Kino
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Buena High School at Marana High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 8
- Location: Tucson, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.