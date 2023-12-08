The Sacramento Kings (11-8) travel in Pacific Division action against the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET. This is the first contest between these squads this season.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Suns vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Suns vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings have a -14 scoring differential, putting up 116.5 points per game (ninth in the league) and allowing 117.3 (22nd in the NBA).

The Suns outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 115.5 points per game, 11th in league, and allowing 112.9 per outing, 15th in NBA) and have a +55 scoring differential.

The two teams combine to score 232 points per game, 0.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Combined, these teams allow 230.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Sacramento has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover nine times.

Phoenix has covered 10 times in 21 matchups with a spread this year.

Suns and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Suns +650 +275 - Kings +4000 +2000 -

