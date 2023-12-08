The Sacramento Kings (11-8) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (fourth in NBA, 30.3 points per game) when they square off against Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.

Suns vs. Kings Game Information

Game Day: Friday, December 8

Friday, December 8 Game Time: 11:00 PM ET

11:00 PM ET TV:

Suns Players to Watch

Durant averages 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.

Jusuf Nurkic puts up 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field.

Devin Booker posts 27.3 points, 6.3 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Eric Gordon averages 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.

Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis puts up 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Kings.

The Kings are getting 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from Fox this season.

The Kings are receiving 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Malik Monk this year.

Kevin Huerter is putting up 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.

The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.

Suns vs. Kings Stat Comparison

Suns Kings 115.5 Points Avg. 116.5 112.9 Points Allowed Avg. 117.3 47.2% Field Goal % 46.4% 38.7% Three Point % 35.4%

