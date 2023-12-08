Suns vs. Kings December 8 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:28 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Sacramento Kings (11-8) will lean on De'Aaron Fox (fourth in NBA, 30.3 points per game) when they square off against Kevin Durant (third in league, 31) and the Phoenix Suns (12-9) on Friday, December 8, 2023 at Footprint Center. The game starts at 11:00 PM ET.
Suns vs. Kings Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 11:00 PM ET
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant averages 31 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.7 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic puts up 11.7 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field.
- Devin Booker posts 27.3 points, 6.3 boards and 8.2 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.5 blocks.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.3 points, 2.2 rebounds and 3 assists per contest, shooting 46.8% from the field and 40.8% from downtown with 2.8 made treys per contest.
- Grayson Allen averages 12.3 points, 4.5 boards and 2.9 assists per contest. Defensively he averages 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocks.
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis puts up 19 points, 11.9 rebounds and 7.1 assists per game for the Kings.
- The Kings are getting 30.3 points, 4.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists per game from Fox this season.
- The Kings are receiving 14.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Malik Monk this year.
- Kevin Huerter is putting up 12.9 points, 4.7 rebounds and 3 assists per game. He is sinking 45.3% of his shots from the floor and 38% from 3-point range, with 2.6 triples per contest.
- The Kings are getting 12.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game from Keegan Murray this year.
Suns vs. Kings Stat Comparison
|Suns
|Kings
|115.5
|Points Avg.
|116.5
|112.9
|Points Allowed Avg.
|117.3
|47.2%
|Field Goal %
|46.4%
|38.7%
|Three Point %
|35.4%
