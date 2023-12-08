The Phoenix Suns (12-9) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Sacramento Kings (11-8) at Footprint Center on Friday, December 8 at 11:00 PM ET.

The Suns are coming off of a 106-103 loss to the Lakers in their last game on Tuesday. In the loss, Kevin Durant paced the Suns with 31 points.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Bradley Beal SG Out Back 17.3 5.3 3.7 Damion Lee SG Out Knee

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Kings Injuries: Chris Duarte: Questionable (Knee), Alex Len: Out (Ankle)

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 11:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

