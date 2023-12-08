The Sacramento Kings (11-8) visit the Phoenix Suns (12-9) in a matchup of Pacific Division rivals at Footprint Center on December 8, 2023. This is the first matchup between the teams this season.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Suns and Kings, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV: NBC Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Suns Stats Insights

The Suns are shooting 47.2% from the field, 2.0% lower than the 49.2% the Kings' opponents have shot this season.

Phoenix is 6-3 when it shoots higher than 49.2% from the field.

The Suns are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 17th.

The Suns score an average of 115.5 points per game, just 1.8 fewer points than the 117.3 the Kings allow to opponents.

Phoenix has put together a 7-2 record in games it scores more than 117.3 points.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Suns Home & Away Comparison

At home the Suns score 118.2 points per game, 5.1 more than away (113.1). Defensively they allow 114.9 points per game at home, 3.8 more than away (111.1).

Phoenix gives up 114.9 points per game at home, and 111.1 away.

This season the Suns are collecting fewer assists at home (25.3 per game) than away (26.5).

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns Injuries