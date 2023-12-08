The Sacramento Kings visit the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center on Friday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Domantas Sabonis, Jusuf Nurkic and others in this contest.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Suns vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Friday, December 8, 2023

Friday, December 8, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and NBCS-CA

AZFamily and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Suns vs Kings Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Phoenix Suns

Jusuf Nurkic Props

PTS REB 14.5 (Over: -111) 10.5 (Over: -102)

Nurkic's 11.7 points per game are 2.8 fewer than Friday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 9.1 -- is 1.4 lower than his over/under on Friday.

Get Nurkic gear at Fanatics!

Devin Booker Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Devin Booker has racked up 27.3 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 5.2 points less than Friday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of 6.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under for Friday's game (5.5).

Booker has averaged 8.2 assists per game, 0.3 fewer than Friday's assist over/under (8.5).

Booker has averaged two made three-pointers per game, 0.5 fewer than his over/under in Friday's game (2.5).

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Eric Gordon Props

PTS 3PM 17.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -164)

The 17.5-point over/under for Eric Gordon on Friday is 3.2 higher than his scoring average on the season (14.3).

His 2.8 made three-pointers average is 0.3 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 18.5 (Over: -104) 12.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +118)

Sabonis has recorded 19 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 0.5 points higher than Friday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.6 fewer rebounds per game (11.9) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (12.5).

Sabonis' year-long assist average -- 7.1 per game -- is 0.4 assists lower than Friday's assist over/under (7.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 32.5 (Over: -122) 5.5 (Over: -141) 8.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: +110)

Friday's over/under for De'Aaron Fox is 29.5. That's 0.8 less than his season average.

His per-game rebounding average of 4.7 is 0.2 higher than his prop bet on Friday (4.5).

Fox has collected 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Friday's prop bet (6.5).

He has hit 2.9 three-pointers per game, 0.4 more than his over/under on Friday (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.