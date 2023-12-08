Kevin Durant, Top Suns Players to Watch vs. the Kings - December 8
The Phoenix Suns (12-9) and the Sacramento Kings (11-8) are set to play on Friday at Footprint Center, with a tip-off time of 9:00 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Kevin Durant is one of the players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on AZFamily and NBCS-CA.
How to Watch Suns vs. Kings
- Game Day: Friday, December 8
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, NBCS-CA
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Suns' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Suns fell to the Lakers on Tuesday, 106-103. Durant scored a team-high 31 points (and contributed four assists and seven rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kevin Durant
|31
|7
|4
|0
|1
|4
|Devin Booker
|21
|11
|6
|1
|1
|1
|Grayson Allen
|21
|2
|2
|2
|1
|4
Suns vs Kings Additional Info
Suns Players to Watch
- Durant averages 31.0 points, 6.5 boards and 5.7 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.7 steals and 1.2 blocks.
- Jusuf Nurkic's numbers for the season are 11.7 points, 9.1 boards and 3.9 assists per game, shooting 46.6% from the field.
- Devin Booker averages 27.3 points, 6.3 boards and 8.2 assists per game, shooting 46.5% from the field and 40.7% from downtown, with 2.0 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Eric Gordon averages 14.3 points, 2.2 boards and 3.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.6 blocks.
- Grayson Allen's numbers on the season are 12.3 points, 2.9 assists and 4.5 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Devin Booker
|23.4
|5.6
|7.2
|0.8
|0.6
|1.4
|Kevin Durant
|25.8
|4.6
|5.6
|0.5
|1.0
|2.4
|Jusuf Nurkic
|14.1
|9.4
|3.1
|0.8
|1.7
|0.5
|Eric Gordon
|13.5
|2.1
|2.7
|1.1
|0.7
|3.1
|Grayson Allen
|9.8
|3.0
|2.4
|0.8
|0.3
|1.4
