Should you wager on Alexander Kerfoot to light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins meet up on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Alexander Kerfoot score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Kerfoot stats and insights

  • In two of 25 games this season, Kerfoot has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
  • He has picked up three assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
  • He has a 6.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game), which ranks second in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have two shutouts, and they average 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Kerfoot recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 19:39 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 3 0 3 21:48 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 3 1 2 22:16 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:37 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 19:06 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 19:43 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 1 0 1 16:56 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:46 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:31 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:15 Away W 3-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.