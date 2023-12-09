The Arizona Coyotes, Alexander Kerfoot among them, meet the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, at TD Garden. If you're considering a bet on Kerfoot against the Bruins, we have lots of info to help.

Alexander Kerfoot vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +115)

0.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Kerfoot Season Stats Insights

Kerfoot has averaged 16:35 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +4).

Kerfoot has a goal in two of 25 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Kerfoot has a point in eight of 25 games this year, with multiple points in four of them.

Kerfoot has an assist in seven of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists four times.

The implied probability that Kerfoot goes over his points prop total is 46.5%, based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Kerfoot going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Kerfoot Stats vs. the Bruins

The Bruins have given up 62 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the second-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +19 goal differential ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 25 Games 4 15 Points 0 2 Goals 0 13 Assists 0

