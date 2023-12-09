Arizona High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Apache County Today - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:32 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Apache County, Arizona today by tuning in and seeing every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Apache County, Arizona High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rock Point High School at Williams High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM AZT on December 9
- Location: Williams, AZ
- How to Stream: Watch Here
