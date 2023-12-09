The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This game is at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California TV: CBS Sports Network

Arizona State Stats Insights

This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Toreros' opponents have made.

Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros rank 209th.

The 68.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Toreros give up.

When Arizona State puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 3-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.

The Sun Devils ceded 65.0 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.4).

At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer treys per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to away from home (30.6%).

