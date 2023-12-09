How to Watch Arizona State vs. San Diego on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 3:17 PM MST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This game is at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Arizona State Stats Insights
- This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Toreros' opponents have made.
- Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros rank 209th.
- The 68.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Toreros give up.
- When Arizona State puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 3-0.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
- The Sun Devils ceded 65.0 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.4).
- At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer treys per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to away from home (30.6%).
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|W 76-74
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
|12/20/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Footprint Center
