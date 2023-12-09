The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will look to extend a four-game winning stretch when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This game is at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
  • Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California
  • TV: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

How to Watch Other Pac-12 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

  • This season, the Sun Devils have a 41.5% shooting percentage from the field, which is 2.1% lower than the 43.6% of shots the Toreros' opponents have made.
  • Arizona State has a 3-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.6% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 201st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Toreros rank 209th.
  • The 68.4 points per game the Sun Devils record are the same as the Toreros give up.
  • When Arizona State puts up more than 72.6 points, it is 3-0.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State averaged 71.1 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 69.5 points per game in away games, a difference of 1.6 points per contest.
  • The Sun Devils ceded 65.0 points per game last season at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (71.4).
  • At home, Arizona State made 0.8 fewer treys per game (6.9) than when playing on the road (7.7). It also had a lower three-point percentage at home (30.0%) compared to away from home (30.6%).

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU W 76-74 Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena
12/20/2023 Northwestern - Footprint Center

