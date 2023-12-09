The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) will try to extend a four-game winning streak when visiting the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. It airs at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona State vs. San Diego matchup in this article.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion in San Diego, California How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Arizona State vs. San Diego Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline San Diego Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-8.5) 147.5 -400 +310 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-9.5) 147.5 -430 +340 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona State vs. San Diego Betting Trends

Arizona State has covered three times in eight matchups with a spread this season.

In the Sun Devils' eight games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

San Diego has won just two games against the spread this season.

The Toreros and their opponents have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this season.

Arizona State Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +35000

+35000 Arizona State is 76th in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+35000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (67th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Arizona State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.

