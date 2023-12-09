The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) meet the San Diego Toreros (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

Wayne McKinney III: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Deuce Turner: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Dragos Lungu: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK PJ Hayes: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

McKinney: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Patton: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK

8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK Turner: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK Lungu: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Hayes: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank 240th 71.7 Points Scored 64.2 338th 84th 65.4 Points Allowed 67.2 119th 197th 33.1 Rebounds 32.2 228th 275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th 278th 6.1 3pt Made 6.0 281st 249th 12.1 Assists 11.2 287th 229th 12.7 Turnovers 10.4 87th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.