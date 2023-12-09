The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) meet the San Diego Toreros (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Arizona State Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Players to Watch

  • Wayne McKinney III: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Deuce Turner: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Dragos Lungu: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • PJ Hayes: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

San Diego Players to Watch

  • McKinney: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Patton: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
  • Turner: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Lungu: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Hayes: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison

San Diego Rank San Diego AVG Arizona State AVG Arizona State Rank
240th 71.7 Points Scored 64.2 338th
84th 65.4 Points Allowed 67.2 119th
197th 33.1 Rebounds 32.2 228th
275th 7.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 226th
278th 6.1 3pt Made 6.0 281st
249th 12.1 Assists 11.2 287th
229th 12.7 Turnovers 10.4 87th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.