Arizona State vs. San Diego December 9 Tickets & Start Time
The Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) meet the San Diego Toreros (5-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. This matchup will tip off at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.
Arizona State vs. San Diego Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV: CBS Sports Network
Arizona State Players to Watch
- Wayne McKinney III: 14.9 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.3 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kevin Patton Jr.: 8.7 PTS, 6.4 REB, 2.0 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Deuce Turner: 13.7 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.7 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Dragos Lungu: 10.0 PTS, 5.1 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- PJ Hayes: 8.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
San Diego Players to Watch
Arizona State vs. San Diego Stat Comparison
|San Diego Rank
|San Diego AVG
|Arizona State AVG
|Arizona State Rank
|240th
|71.7
|Points Scored
|64.2
|338th
|84th
|65.4
|Points Allowed
|67.2
|119th
|197th
|33.1
|Rebounds
|32.2
|228th
|275th
|7.9
|Off. Rebounds
|8.6
|226th
|278th
|6.1
|3pt Made
|6.0
|281st
|249th
|12.1
|Assists
|11.2
|287th
|229th
|12.7
|Turnovers
|10.4
|87th
