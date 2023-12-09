The Arizona State Sun Devils (6-2) are 8.5-point favorites as they look to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the San Diego Toreros (6-4) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Jenny Craig Pavilion. The matchup airs at 10:30 PM ET on CBS Sports Network. The point total in the matchup is set at 147.5.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Where: San Diego, California

San Diego, California Venue: Jenny Craig Pavilion

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona State -8.5 147.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona State Betting Records & Stats

Arizona State's games have gone over 147.5 points two times this season (in eight outings).

Arizona State's games this season have had an average of 134.9 points, 12.6 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Sun Devils are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

Arizona State has been favored in six games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Sun Devils have played as a favorite of -400 or more once this season and won that game.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 80% chance of a victory for Arizona State.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Over/Under Stats

Games Over 147.5 % of Games Over 147.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona State 2 25% 68.4 140.5 66.5 139.1 139.9 San Diego 4 50% 72.1 140.5 72.6 139.1 145.4

Additional Arizona State Insights & Trends

The Sun Devils average only 4.2 fewer points per game (68.4) than the Toreros allow (72.6).

Arizona State is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 72.6 points.

Arizona State vs. San Diego Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona State 3-5-0 0-1 3-5-0 San Diego 2-6-0 0-2 5-3-0

Arizona State vs. San Diego Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona State San Diego 10-5 Home Record 8-9 7-6 Away Record 3-8 4-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0 5-6-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 71.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 76.5 69.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.1 6-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-2-0

