The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, December 9

Saturday, December 9 Game Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

Arizona Players to Watch

Keshad Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK Caleb Love: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Kylan Boswell: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK Motiejus Krivas: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK

10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK Oumar Ballo: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank 2nd 95.3 Points Scored 74.3 201st 57th 63.8 Points Allowed 66.3 93rd 5th 42.7 Rebounds 32.2 225th 19th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 11 65th 111th 8.2 3pt Made 5.5 309th 6th 21 Assists 10.7 307th 284th 13.7 Turnovers 9.8 54th

