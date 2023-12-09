The Arizona Wildcats (6-0) face the Wisconsin Badgers (4-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 airing on ESPN.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Information

Arizona Players to Watch

  • Keshad Johnson: 13.3 PTS, 7 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Caleb Love: 13.2 PTS, 4.2 REB, 4.7 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Kylan Boswell: 13.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Motiejus Krivas: 10.3 PTS, 5.3 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 1.3 BLK
  • Oumar Ballo: 12 PTS, 5.2 REB, 0.5 AST, 1 STL, 0.7 BLK

Wisconsin Players to Watch

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Stat Comparison

Arizona Rank Arizona AVG Wisconsin AVG Wisconsin Rank
2nd 95.3 Points Scored 74.3 201st
57th 63.8 Points Allowed 66.3 93rd
5th 42.7 Rebounds 32.2 225th
19th 13.3 Off. Rebounds 11 65th
111th 8.2 3pt Made 5.5 309th
6th 21 Assists 10.7 307th
284th 13.7 Turnovers 9.8 54th

