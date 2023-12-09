The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) take a seven-game win streak into a home matchup with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. The Wildcats are favorites (-8.5) in the contest, which starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The matchup has a point total of 145.5.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Arizona -8.5 145.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona Betting Records & Stats

Arizona's seven games this season have gone over this contest's total of 145.5 points five times.

The average total in Arizona's contests this year is 156, 10.5 more points than this game's over/under.

The Wildcats' ATS record is 7-0-0 this season.

Arizona has won both games it has played as a favorite this season.

The Wildcats have played as a favorite of -450 or more once this season and won that game.

The implied probability of a win from Arizona, based on the moneyline, is 81.8%.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Over/Under Stats

Games Over 145.5 % of Games Over 145.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Arizona 5 71.4% 93.4 167 62.6 125.7 157.4 Wisconsin 3 33.3% 73.6 167 63.1 125.7 135.3

Additional Arizona Insights & Trends

The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.

Arizona is 7-0 against the spread and 7-0 overall when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 8.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Arizona 7-0-0 5-0 2-5-0 Wisconsin 5-4-0 0-0 3-6-0

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Arizona Wisconsin 15-2 Home Record 11-6 6-4 Away Record 6-6 6-6-0 Home ATS Record 5-8-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-7-0 85.2 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 66.5 77.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.3 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-9-0 7-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-2-0

