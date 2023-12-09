Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center has a projected final score of 78-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Arizona, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will begin at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona has gone 7-0-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in two games, while Badgers games have gone over three times.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while allowing 62.6 per contest (26th in college basketball).

The 42.7 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank first in the nation, and are 17.7 more than the 25 its opponents collect per outing.

Arizona makes 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball by averaging 109 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are second in college basketball, allowing 73 points per 100 possessions.

Arizona has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 13.4 (288th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers are outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game, with a +94 scoring differential overall. They put up 73.6 points per game (212th in college basketball) and give up 63.1 per contest (30th in college basketball).

The 32.1 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 230th in the nation, eight more than the 24.1 its opponents grab.

Wisconsin hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) at a 31.8% rate (244th in college basketball), compared to the 6.6 its opponents make, shooting 33.5% from beyond the arc.

Wisconsin has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 9.8 per game (46th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.