Saturday's game that pits the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-68 in favor of Arizona, who is heavy favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Time: 3:15 PM ET

TV: ESPN

Where: Tucson, Arizona

Venue: McKale Center

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona is 7-0-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. The Wildcats have hit the over in two games, while Badgers games have gone over three times.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game with a +216 scoring differential overall. They put up 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) and allow 62.6 per contest (26th in college basketball).

Arizona records 42.7 rebounds per game (first in college basketball) while conceding 25.0 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 17.7 boards per game.

Arizona knocks down 8.0 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4. It shoots 37.8% from deep while its opponents hit 31.5% from long range.

The Wildcats average 109.0 points per 100 possessions (12th in college basketball), while allowing 73.0 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Arizona has committed 13.4 turnovers per game (288th in college basketball action), 2.2 fewer than the 15.6 it forces on average (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers put up 73.6 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per contest (30th in college basketball). They have a +94 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 10.5 points per game.

The 32.1 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 230th in college basketball, 8.0 more than the 24.1 its opponents grab.

Wisconsin connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Wisconsin has come up on top in the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.8 (46th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

