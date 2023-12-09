Saturday's contest between the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at McKale Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-68 and heavily favors Arizona to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:15 PM ET on December 9.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Computer Predicted Spread: Arizona (-10.0)

Arizona (-10.0) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Arizona's record against the spread so far this season is 7-0-0, while Wisconsin's is 5-4-0. The Wildcats are 2-5-0 and the Badgers are 3-6-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats have a +216 scoring differential, topping opponents by 30.8 points per game. They're putting up 93.4 points per game to rank third in college basketball and are allowing 62.6 per outing to rank 26th in college basketball.

The 42.7 rebounds per game Arizona averages rank first in the nation, and are 17.7 more than the 25 its opponents grab per outing.

Arizona knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 7.4 on average.

The Wildcats rank 12th in college basketball with 109 points scored per 100 possessions, and second in college basketball defensively with 73 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Arizona wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 13.4 (288th in college basketball) while its opponents average 15.6.

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers' +94 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 73.6 points per game (212th in college basketball) while giving up 63.1 per outing (30th in college basketball).

The 32.1 rebounds per game Wisconsin accumulates rank 230th in college basketball, eight more than the 24.1 its opponents record.

Wisconsin connects on 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball), while its opponents have made 6.6 on average.

Wisconsin has committed 3.3 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.8 (46th in college basketball) while forcing 13.1 (109th in college basketball).

