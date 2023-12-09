Saturday's game features the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) and the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) facing off at McKale Center (on December 9) at 3:15 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 78-68 win for Arizona.

Based on our computer prediction, Arizona projects to cover the 9.5-point spread in its matchup against Wisconsin. The over/under is listed at 143.5, and the two teams are projected to hit the over.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 3:15 PM ET

3:15 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Where: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center Line: Arizona -9.5

Arizona -9.5 Point Total: 143.5

143.5 Moneyline (To Win): Arizona -500, Wisconsin +375

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Score Prediction

Prediction: Arizona 78, Wisconsin 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Arizona vs. Wisconsin

Pick ATS: Arizona (-9.5)



Arizona (-9.5) Pick OU: Over (143.5)



Arizona is 7-0-0 against the spread, while Wisconsin's ATS record this season is 5-4-0. A total of two out of the Wildcats' games this season have hit the over, and three of the Badgers' games have gone over. The teams average 167 points per game, 23.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Arizona Performance Insights

The Wildcats' +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 30.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 93.4 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (27th in college basketball).

Arizona is first in the nation at 47.1 rebounds per game. That's 19 more than the 28.1 its opponents average.

Arizona knocks down 8 three-pointers per game (135th in college basketball) at a 37.8% rate (46th in college basketball), compared to the 7.4 its opponents make while shooting 31.5% from beyond the arc.

The Wildcats average 109 points per 100 possessions on offense (12th in college basketball), and allow 73 points per 100 possessions (second in college basketball).

Arizona has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 13.4 per game (289th in college basketball action) while forcing 15.6 (28th in college basketball).

Wisconsin Performance Insights

The Badgers have a +94 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 73.6 points per game, 211th in college basketball, and are giving up 63.1 per contest to rank 30th in college basketball.

Wisconsin wins the rebound battle by 7.2 boards on average. It collects 34.3 rebounds per game, 272nd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 27.1.

Wisconsin makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (282nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.6. It shoots 31.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 33.5%.

Wisconsin wins the turnover battle by 3.3 per game, committing 9.8 (47th in college basketball) while its opponents average 13.1.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.