Two streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • In games Arizona shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
  • The Wildcats average 30.3 more points per game (93.4) than the Badgers give up (63.1).
  • Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.
  • The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).
  • Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.5.
  • In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.
  • At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.0).
  • Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

