Two streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

In games Arizona shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The Wildcats average 30.3 more points per game (93.4) than the Badgers give up (63.1).

Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.

The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).

Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.5.

In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.

At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.0).

Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule