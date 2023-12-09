How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Two streaking squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
- Purdue vs Alabama (TBA ET | January 1)
- Illinois vs Tennessee (TBA ET | January 1)
- TCU vs Clemson (TBA ET | January 1)
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- In games Arizona shoots better than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
- The Wildcats average 30.3 more points per game (93.4) than the Badgers give up (63.1).
- Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.
- The Badgers score 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats give up (62.6).
- Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when giving up fewer than 93.4 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game at home last year, compared to 77.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Wildcats surrendered 68.6 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 74.5.
- In home games, Arizona sunk 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9.0). However, it sported a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (35.9%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.3.
- At home, the Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than they allowed on the road (71.0).
- Beyond the arc, Wisconsin sunk fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.7 per game) than at home (8.5) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (32.6%) than at home (37.4%) too.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
