Two hot squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
  • Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
  • The Wildcats put up 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.
  • When Arizona totals more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.
  • The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
  • When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
  • The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
  • In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
  • At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.
  • Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

