Two hot squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The Wildcats put up 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.

When Arizona totals more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.

When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).

The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).

In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.

Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule