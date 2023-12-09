How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two hot squads square off when the No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, victors in six in a row.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
- The Wildcats put up 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.
- When Arizona totals more than 63.1 points, it is 7-0.
Wisconsin Stats Insights
- The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
- Wisconsin is 7-1 when it shoots higher than 38.5% from the field.
- The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.
- The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats give up to opponents.
- When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona averaged 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged away from home (77.1).
- The Wildcats ceded 68.6 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 5.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (74.5).
- In home games, Arizona averaged 0.5 fewer threes per game (8.5) than when playing on the road (9). However, it owned a better three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in road games (35.9%).
Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Wisconsin averaged 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.
- At home, the Badgers allowed 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 71.
- Wisconsin knocked down more 3-pointers at home (8.5 per game) than on the road (7.7) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/27/2023
|Western Illinois
|W 71-49
|Kohl Center
|12/2/2023
|Marquette
|W 75-64
|Kohl Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Michigan State
|W 70-57
|Jack Breslin Students Events Center
|12/9/2023
|@ Arizona
|-
|McKale Center
|12/14/2023
|Jacksonville State
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/22/2023
|Chicago State
|-
|Kohl Center
