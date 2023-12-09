The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will look to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have won six games in a row.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Arizona is 7-0 when it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The Wildcats average 30.3 more points per game (93.4) than the Badgers allow (63.1).

Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers' 45.8% shooting percentage from the field this season is 7.3 percentage points higher than the Wildcats have given up to their opponents (38.5%).

Wisconsin has compiled a 7-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the country, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers put up an average of 73.6 points per game, 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats allow.

Wisconsin has a 7-2 record when allowing fewer than 93.4 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home last year, Arizona averaged 8.1 more points per game (85.2) than it did in away games (77.1).

The Wildcats gave up 68.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 74.5 on the road.

When it comes to total three-pointers made, Arizona fared worse in home games last season, draining 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9.0 in away games. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% clip in away games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin put up fewer points at home (66.5 per game) than on the road (67.3) last season.

The Badgers gave up 60.7 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 on the road.

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged away (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than on the road (32.6%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule