The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) carry a seven-game win streak into a home contest with the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), who have won six straight. It begins at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 6.3 percentage points higher than the Badgers have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).

Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The Wildcats average 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers allow.

Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% rate from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points greater than the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Badgers are the 272nd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Wildcats sit at 13th.

The Badgers' 73.6 points per game are 11.0 more points than the 62.6 the Wildcats allow.

When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Arizona played better when playing at home last season, scoring 85.2 points per game, compared to 77.1 per game in road games.

Defensively the Wildcats played better in home games last year, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 in away games.

In terms of total threes made, Arizona performed worse at home last year, making 8.5 three-pointers per game, compared to 9 away from home. Meanwhile, it produced a 38.2% three-point percentage in home games and a 35.9% clip on the road.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wisconsin scored 66.5 points per game at home last season, and 67.3 on the road.

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. On the road, they conceded 71.

At home, Wisconsin knocked down 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule