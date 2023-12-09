The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. It starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.

Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Badgers are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.

The Wildcats score 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.

Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.

This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.

The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.

The Badgers average 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).

When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.

At home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).

When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).

At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.

At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center 11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena 12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center 12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center 12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse 12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule