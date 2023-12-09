The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) bring a seven-game winning streak into a home matchup versus the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2), winners of six straight. It starts at 3:15 PM ET (on ESPN) on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • Arizona has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.
  • The Badgers are the 273rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Wildcats sit at first.
  • The Wildcats score 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.
  • Arizona has a 7-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Wisconsin Stats Insights

  • The Badgers have shot at a 45.8% clip from the field this season, 7.3 percentage points above the 38.5% shooting opponents of the Wildcats have averaged.
  • This season, Wisconsin has a 7-1 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.5% from the field.
  • The Wildcats are the rebounding team in the nation, the Badgers rank 76th.
  • The Badgers average 11.0 more points per game (73.6) than the Wildcats allow their opponents to score (62.6).
  • When Wisconsin gives up fewer than 93.4 points, it is 7-2.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 77.1 points per contest.
  • At home, the Wildcats surrendered 5.9 fewer points per game (68.6) than in road games (74.5).
  • When it comes to total threes made, Arizona fared worse at home last season, averaging 8.5 threes per game, compared to 9 in away games. Meanwhile, it put up a 38.2% three-point percentage when playing at home and a 35.9% mark in road games.

Wisconsin Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, Wisconsin averaged 0.8 fewer points per game at home (66.5) than on the road (67.3).
  • At home, the Badgers conceded 60.7 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 71.
  • At home, Wisconsin sunk 8.5 triples per game last season, 0.8 more than it averaged on the road (7.7). Wisconsin's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.4%) than away (32.6%).

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

Wisconsin Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/27/2023 Western Illinois W 71-49 Kohl Center
12/2/2023 Marquette W 75-64 Kohl Center
12/5/2023 @ Michigan State W 70-57 Jack Breslin Students Events Center
12/9/2023 @ Arizona - McKale Center
12/14/2023 Jacksonville State - Kohl Center
12/22/2023 Chicago State - Kohl Center

