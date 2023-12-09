The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have won six games in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights

  • The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.
  • In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
  • The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
  • The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.
  • Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).
  • Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
  • Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.

Arizona Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2023 UT Arlington W 101-56 McKale Center
11/23/2023 Michigan State W 74-68 Acrisure Arena
12/2/2023 Colgate W 82-55 McKale Center
12/9/2023 Wisconsin - McKale Center
12/16/2023 Purdue - Gainbridge Fieldhouse
12/20/2023 Alabama - Footprint Center

