How to Watch Arizona vs. Wisconsin on TV or Live Stream - December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:20 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have won six games in a row.
Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
- Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
- TV: ESPN
Arizona Stats Insights
- The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.
- In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.
- The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.
- The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.
- Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.
Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).
- Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.
- Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.
Arizona Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/23/2023
|Michigan State
|W 74-68
|Acrisure Arena
|12/2/2023
|Colgate
|W 82-55
|McKale Center
|12/9/2023
|Wisconsin
|-
|McKale Center
|12/16/2023
|Purdue
|-
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|12/20/2023
|Alabama
|-
|Footprint Center
