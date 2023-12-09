The No. 1 Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will look to continue a seven-game winning streak when they host the No. 23 Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have won six games in a row.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona TV: ESPN

Arizona Stats Insights

The Wildcats are shooting 50.6% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 44.3% the Badgers allow to opponents.

In games Arizona shoots higher than 44.3% from the field, it is 7-0 overall.

The Wildcats are the top rebounding team in the country, the Badgers sit at 272nd.

The Wildcats record 93.4 points per game, 30.3 more points than the 63.1 the Badgers give up.

Arizona is 7-0 when scoring more than 63.1 points.

Arizona Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona put up 85.2 points per game last year in home games, which was 8.1 more points than it averaged in away games (77.1).

Defensively the Wildcats played better at home last season, ceding 68.6 points per game, compared to 74.5 when playing on the road.

Arizona made 8.5 three-pointers per game, which was 0.5 fewer than it averaged in road games (9). When it comes to three-point percentage, it shot 38.2% at home and 35.9% away from home.

