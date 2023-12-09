A pair of streaking squads square off when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, who have won six in a row.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET
  • Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Arizona Moneyline Wisconsin Moneyline
BetMGM Arizona (-9.5) 145.5 -450 +320 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Arizona (-9.5) 144.5 -490 +365 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

  • Arizona has won seven games against the spread this season, while failing to cover zero times.
  • So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.
  • Wisconsin has put together a 5-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Badgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over three out of nine times this year.

Arizona Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1100
  • Arizona is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (second-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (best).
  • The implied probability of Arizona winning the national championship, based on its +1100 moneyline odds, is 8.3%.

