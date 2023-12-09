The Arizona Wildcats (7-0) will aim to build on a seven-game winning streak when they host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) at 3:15 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023. The Badgers have taken six games in a row.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Arizona has covered in each of its seven games with a spread this season.

So far this season, two of the Wildcats games have hit the over.

Wisconsin has covered five times in nine chances against the spread this year.

A total of three Badgers games this year have hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Arizona's national championship odds (+1100) place it just second-best in the country, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

With odds of +1100, Arizona has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

