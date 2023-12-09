Two streaking squads square off when the Arizona Wildcats (7-0) host the Wisconsin Badgers (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET. The Wildcats are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Badgers, winners of six in a row.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Arizona vs. Wisconsin matchup.

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 3:15 PM ET Where: McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona

McKale Center in Tucson, Arizona How to Watch on TV: ESPN

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Arizona vs. Wisconsin Betting Trends

Arizona has put together a 7-0-0 ATS record so far this year.

Wildcats games have hit the over twice this season.

Wisconsin has compiled a 5-4-0 record against the spread this year.

A total of three Badgers games this year have hit the over.

Arizona Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1100

+1100 Arizona's national championship odds (+1100) place it just second-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is best.

With odds of +1100, Arizona has been given an 8.3% chance of winning the national championship.

