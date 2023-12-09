The Boston Bruins (17-5-3) host the Arizona Coyotes (13-10-2) at TD Garden on Saturday, December 9 at 1:00 PM ET on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network. The Bruins fell to the Buffalo Sabres 3-1 in their last outing, while the Coyotes are coming off a 4-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

In the last 10 outings for the Coyotes (6-4-0), their offense has totaled 31 goals while their defense has allowed 25 goals. They have registered 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored five goals (17.9%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our prediction for which club will secure the win in Saturday's hockey action.

Coyotes vs. Bruins Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projection model for this matchup expects a final score of Bruins 4, Coyotes 2.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Coyotes (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Coyotes vs Bruins Additional Info

Coyotes Splits and Trends

The Coyotes have earned a record of 3-2-5 in overtime contests to contribute to an overall mark of 13-10-2.

Arizona has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Coyotes scored only one goal in four games and they lost every time.

Arizona has four points (2-1-0) when scoring exactly two goals this season.

The Coyotes have scored at least three goals in 17 games, earning 24 points from those contests.

Arizona has scored a lone power-play goal in 11 games this season and has registered 13 points from those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Arizona has posted a record of 5-1-1 (11 points).

The Coyotes have been outshot by opponents 17 times this season, and earned 17 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.24 12th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.1 31st 25th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 25.88% 7th 1st 89.36% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 13th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network

NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.