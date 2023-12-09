Will Clayton Keller Score a Goal Against the Bruins on December 9?
Will Clayton Keller light the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes play the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Clayton Keller score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +230 (Bet $10 to win $23.00 if he scores a goal)
Keller stats and insights
- In eight of 25 games this season, Keller has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Bruins.
- On the power play, Keller has accumulated four goals and 10 assists.
- Keller's shooting percentage is 10.8%, and he averages 3.0 shots per game.
Bruins defensive stats
- On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
- So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Keller recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|19:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Capitals
|3
|0
|3
|18:14
|Home
|W 6-0
|12/2/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|15:53
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|0
|1
|22:41
|Home
|W 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|18:00
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/25/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|16:34
|Away
|W 2-0
|11/22/2023
|Blues
|1
|0
|1
|17:28
|Home
|L 6-5
|11/20/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:44
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/18/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|21:14
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|19:25
|Away
|W 3-2
Coyotes vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
