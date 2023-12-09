How to Watch the Coyotes vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 9
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:12 AM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Boston Bruins will host the Arizona Coyotes (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.
The Bruins-Coyotes matchup will air on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Coyotes Stats & Trends
- The Coyotes' total of 72 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.
- The Coyotes' 81 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.
Coyotes Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Clayton Keller
|25
|8
|16
|24
|13
|13
|48.1%
|Nick Schmaltz
|25
|9
|11
|20
|20
|19
|48%
|Matias Maccelli
|25
|4
|14
|18
|20
|5
|0%
|Lawson Crouse
|24
|11
|5
|16
|10
|6
|33.3%
|Nick Bjugstad
|25
|6
|10
|16
|8
|8
|51.9%
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have given up 62 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.
- The Bruins' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.
- In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that time.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|25
|14
|22
|36
|30
|13
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|25
|12
|12
|24
|22
|15
|27.3%
|Charlie Coyle
|25
|9
|10
|19
|11
|12
|52.7%
|Pavel Zacha
|25
|8
|11
|19
|10
|12
|50.1%
|Charlie McAvoy
|21
|3
|16
|19
|17
|3
|-
