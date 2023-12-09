Coming off a loss last time out, the Boston Bruins will host the Arizona Coyotes (who also lost their previous game) on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET.

The Bruins-Coyotes matchup will air on NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network, so tune in to catch the action.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Coyotes vs Bruins Additional Info

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes' total of 72 goals allowed (2.9 per game) is 12th in the NHL.

The Coyotes' 81 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 13th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Coyotes have gone 6-4-0 (80.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.1 goals per game (31 total) during that span.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Clayton Keller 25 8 16 24 13 13 48.1% Nick Schmaltz 25 9 11 20 20 19 48% Matias Maccelli 25 4 14 18 20 5 0% Lawson Crouse 24 11 5 16 10 6 33.3% Nick Bjugstad 25 6 10 16 8 8 51.9%

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have given up 62 total goals (just 2.5 per game), ranking second in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Bruins' 81 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 13th in the league.

In the past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 5-4-1 (70.0% of possible points).

Defensively, the Bruins have given up 30 goals (3.0 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 31 goals over that time.

Bruins Key Players