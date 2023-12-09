Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Clayton Keller in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins meet the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Coyotes Players to Watch

Keller is an important part of the offense for Arizona, with 24 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 25 games.

Nick Schmaltz is a top contributor for Arizona, with 20 total points this season. In 25 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists.

This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 18 points, courtesy of four goals (eighth on team) and 14 assists (second).

In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a record of 2-6-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 288 saves and an .892 save percentage, 46th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Bruins Players to Watch

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, collecting 36 points in 25 games.

Through 25 games, Brad Marchand has scored 12 goals and picked up 12 assists.

Charlie McAvoy has posted three goals and 16 assists for Boston.

Jeremy Swayman (9-1-2) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .932% save percentage (fourth-best in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Coyotes vs. Bruins Stat Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Coyotes AVG Coyotes Rank 12th 3.24 Goals Scored 3.24 12th 3rd 2.48 Goals Allowed 2.88 10th 11th 31.8 Shots 27.1 31st 25th 31.8 Shots Allowed 31.7 24th 11th 22.5% Power Play % 25.88% 7th 1st 89.36% Penalty Kill % 81.18% 13th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.