Coyotes vs. Bruins December 9 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:00 PM MST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Pay attention to David Pastrnak and Clayton Keller in particular on Saturday, when the Boston Bruins meet the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden, with the puck dropping at 1:00 PM ET.
Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, December 9
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Bruins (-250)
- Total: 6
- TV: NESN,SCRIPPS,NHL Network
Coyotes Players to Watch
- Keller is an important part of the offense for Arizona, with 24 points this season, as he has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 25 games.
- Nick Schmaltz is a top contributor for Arizona, with 20 total points this season. In 25 contests, he has netted nine goals and provided 11 assists.
- This season, Arizona's Matias Maccelli has 18 points, courtesy of four goals (eighth on team) and 14 assists (second).
- In the crease, Karel Vejmelka has a record of 2-6-2 in 11 games this season, conceding 35 goals (3.4 goals against average) with 288 saves and an .892 save percentage, 46th in the league.
Bruins Players to Watch
- Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, collecting 36 points in 25 games.
- Through 25 games, Brad Marchand has scored 12 goals and picked up 12 assists.
- Charlie McAvoy has posted three goals and 16 assists for Boston.
- Jeremy Swayman (9-1-2) has a 2.1 goals against average and a .932% save percentage (fourth-best in league).
Coyotes vs. Bruins Stat Comparison
|Bruins Rank
|Bruins AVG
|Coyotes AVG
|Coyotes Rank
|12th
|3.24
|Goals Scored
|3.24
|12th
|3rd
|2.48
|Goals Allowed
|2.88
|10th
|11th
|31.8
|Shots
|27.1
|31st
|25th
|31.8
|Shots Allowed
|31.7
|24th
|11th
|22.5%
|Power Play %
|25.88%
|7th
|1st
|89.36%
|Penalty Kill %
|81.18%
|13th
