Clayton Keller and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins play at TD Garden on Saturday (beginning at 1:00 PM ET).

Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Coyotes vs. Bruins Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes

Clayton Keller Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)

Keller's 24 points are pivotal for Arizona. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 25 games.

Keller Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 3 3 2 vs. Blues Dec. 2 0 1 1 1 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 5

Nick Schmaltz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)

Nick Schmaltz has racked up 20 points this season, with nine goals and 11 assists.

Schmaltz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 0 0 2 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 2 0 2 3 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 2 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 1

Matias Maccelli Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

Matias Maccelli's four goals and 14 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Maccelli Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Flyers Dec. 7 0 1 1 4 vs. Capitals Dec. 4 0 0 0 1 vs. Blues Dec. 2 1 0 1 5 vs. Avalanche Nov. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Lightning Nov. 28 0 0 0 3

NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins

David Pastrnak Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)

1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 36 points in 25 games.

Pastrnak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 7 0 0 0 8 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 0 0 0 2 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 2 3 10 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 2 2 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 2

Brad Marchand Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 12 assists.

Marchand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Dec. 7 1 0 1 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 3 3 0 3 5 at Maple Leafs Dec. 2 1 0 1 8 vs. Sharks Nov. 30 0 0 0 4 at Blue Jackets Nov. 27 0 0 0 4

