Top Player Prop Bets for Coyotes vs. Bruins on December 9, 2023
Clayton Keller and David Pastrnak are two of the players with prop bets on the table when the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins play at TD Garden on Saturday (beginning at 1:00 PM ET).
Coyotes vs. Bruins Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Coyotes vs. Bruins Additional Info
NHL Props Today: Arizona Coyotes
Clayton Keller Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -128)
Keller's 24 points are pivotal for Arizona. He has put up eight goals and 16 assists in 25 games.
Keller Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|3
|3
|2
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|5
Nick Schmaltz Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -143)
Nick Schmaltz has racked up 20 points this season, with nine goals and 11 assists.
Schmaltz Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|2
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|2
|0
|2
|3
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|1
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|1
Matias Maccelli Props
- Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)
Matias Maccelli's four goals and 14 assists add up to 18 points this season.
Maccelli Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Flyers
|Dec. 7
|0
|1
|1
|4
|vs. Capitals
|Dec. 4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|vs. Blues
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|5
|vs. Avalanche
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|3
|vs. Lightning
|Nov. 28
|0
|0
|0
|3
NHL Props Today: Boston Bruins
David Pastrnak Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -120)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)
Pastrnak has been vital to Boston this season, with 36 points in 25 games.
Pastrnak Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|0
|0
|0
|8
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|2
|3
|10
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|2
|2
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|2
Brad Marchand Props
- Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +165, Under Odds: -227)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)
Brad Marchand is another of Boston's top contributors through 25 games, with 12 goals and 12 assists.
Marchand Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Shots
|vs. Sabres
|Dec. 7
|1
|0
|1
|4
|vs. Blue Jackets
|Dec. 3
|3
|0
|3
|5
|at Maple Leafs
|Dec. 2
|1
|0
|1
|8
|vs. Sharks
|Nov. 30
|0
|0
|0
|4
|at Blue Jackets
|Nov. 27
|0
|0
|0
|4
