The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will try to build on a four-game winning stretch when visiting the Liberty Flames (7-2) at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena. The matchup airs on ESPNU.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Game Info

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon Stats Insights

The Antelopes have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 3.9 percentage points greater than the 42.9% shooting opponents of the Flames have averaged.

This season, Grand Canyon has a 5-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.

The Flames are the rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes rank 53rd.

The Antelopes score an average of 80.1 points per game, 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames allow.

Grand Canyon has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 62.6 points.

Grand Canyon Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Grand Canyon scored 81.3 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 67.5.

At home, the Antelopes allowed 64.8 points per game last season. On the road, they allowed 69.3.

At home, Grand Canyon drained 9.7 3-pointers per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (7.3). Grand Canyon's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (40%) than away (33.3%).

Grand Canyon Upcoming Schedule