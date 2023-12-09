The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is 143.5.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023

Saturday, December 9, 2023 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Where: Lynchburg, Virginia

Lynchburg, Virginia Venue: Liberty Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Liberty -4.5 143.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Antelopes Betting Records & Stats

Every game Grand Canyon has played this season has gone over 143.5 combined points scored.

The average over/under for Grand Canyon's outings this season is 149, 5.5 more points than this game's total.

Grand Canyon is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.

Grand Canyon came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.

The Antelopes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Grand Canyon has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Liberty 3 42.9% 79.3 159.4 62.6 131.5 136.1 Grand Canyon 6 100% 80.1 159.4 68.9 131.5 145.5

Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends

The Antelopes' 80.1 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames give up to opponents.

Grand Canyon is 4-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 62.6 points.

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Liberty 6-1-0 5-0 4-3-0 Grand Canyon 4-2-0 0-0 3-3-0

Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Liberty Grand Canyon 19-1 Home Record 14-4 6-7 Away Record 5-5 12-3-0 Home ATS Record 5-7-0 3-9-0 Away ATS Record 4-6-0 78.8 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.5 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-3-0 6-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.