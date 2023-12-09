Grand Canyon vs. Liberty: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 9
The Grand Canyon Antelopes (7-1) will look to continue a four-game win streak when they hit the road to play the Liberty Flames (7-2) on Saturday, December 9, 2023 at Liberty Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPNU. The matchup's over/under is 143.5.
Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Odds & Info
- Date: Saturday, December 9, 2023
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPNU
- Where: Lynchburg, Virginia
- Venue: Liberty Arena
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Liberty
|-4.5
|143.5
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Antelopes Betting Records & Stats
- Every game Grand Canyon has played this season has gone over 143.5 combined points scored.
- The average over/under for Grand Canyon's outings this season is 149, 5.5 more points than this game's total.
- Grand Canyon is 4-2-0 against the spread this year.
- Grand Canyon came away victorious in the one game it played as the underdog this season.
- The Antelopes have not entered a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +155.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Grand Canyon has a 39.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 143.5
|% of Games Over 143.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Liberty
|3
|42.9%
|79.3
|159.4
|62.6
|131.5
|136.1
|Grand Canyon
|6
|100%
|80.1
|159.4
|68.9
|131.5
|145.5
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Additional Grand Canyon Insights & Trends
- The Antelopes' 80.1 points per game are 17.5 more points than the 62.6 the Flames give up to opponents.
- Grand Canyon is 4-2 against the spread and 7-1 overall when it scores more than 62.6 points.
Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Liberty
|6-1-0
|5-0
|4-3-0
|Grand Canyon
|4-2-0
|0-0
|3-3-0
Grand Canyon vs. Liberty Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Liberty
|Grand Canyon
|19-1
|Home Record
|14-4
|6-7
|Away Record
|5-5
|12-3-0
|Home ATS Record
|5-7-0
|3-9-0
|Away ATS Record
|4-6-0
|78.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|81.3
|71.2
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|67.5
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|9-3-0
|6-6-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.