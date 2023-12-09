For people looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the Arizona Coyotes and the Boston Bruins on Saturday at 1:00 PM ET, is Juuso Valimaki a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Juuso Valimaki score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Valimaki stats and insights

  • Valimaki is yet to score through 19 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Bruins yet this season.
  • Valimaki has picked up three assists on the power play.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest units in the NHL, conceding 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice while averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Valimaki recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:18 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:17 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:32 Home W 4-3 OT
11/14/2023 Stars 0 0 0 14:25 Away L 4-3 OT
11/11/2023 Predators 0 0 0 18:41 Away W 7-5
11/9/2023 Blues 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-1
11/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 20:14 Home W 4-3 SO
11/4/2023 Jets 0 0 0 18:24 Home L 5-3
11/2/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:54 Home W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

