Can we anticipate Liam O'Brien lighting the lamp when the Arizona Coyotes take on the Boston Bruins at 1:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Liam O'Brien score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +950 (Bet $10 to win $95.00 if he scores a goal)

O'Brien stats and insights

  • O'Brien has scored in two of 25 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
  • O'Brien has zero points on the power play.
  • O'Brien averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 10.0%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Bruins are one of the stingiest units in the league, giving up 62 goals in total (just 2.5 per game) which ranks second.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

O'Brien recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/7/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 9:37 Home L 4-1
12/4/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 11:21 Home W 6-0
12/2/2023 Blues 0 0 0 11:31 Home W 4-1
11/30/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 8:06 Home W 4-3 OT
11/28/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 8:58 Home W 3-1
11/25/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 9:53 Away W 2-0
11/22/2023 Blues 0 0 0 7:21 Home L 6-5
11/20/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:29 Home L 4-1
11/18/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2
11/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 12:16 Away W 3-2

Coyotes vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, December 9, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NESN, SCRIPPS, and NHL Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

